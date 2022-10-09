Mark Fotheringham sends passionate Huddersfield Town message after win over Hull

Huddersfield Town boss Mark Fotheringham heaped praise on his side for the way they played in the victory over Hull City and vowed that no team will have an easy ride against the Terriers.

The 38-year-old was named as Danny Schofield’s successor last month and had a mixed start, with the team picking up one point from his first two away games.

So, the game against the Tigers gave the new manager a first taste of The John Smith’s Stadium and they produced a fine display to deservedly win 2-0.

And, speaking to Yorkshire Live after the game, Fotheringham insisted they need to make their own patch a fortress moving forward.

“Nobody is getting easy wins here anymore. It’s just not going to happen anymore.

“We’re building every day and we know how tough a week this is now. We’re going to look at how we’re going to improve certain aspects of the game – for example when they got through one on one in the first half, the game could have swung on that.”

The verdict

This is a good message from Fotheringham as it shows how he is trying to raise the standards at the club and he will be delighted with how the game went.

He is also aware that there can be no complacency and the Ryan Longman miss was one that could have been a turning point.

So, there are areas to improve, which he recognises, but that can’t overshadow what was a fantastic day for Huddersfield who picked up a much-needed win and played very well on the whole.

