Mark Fotheringham sends brutal selection message to his Huddersfield Town squad

Since taking over from Danny Schofield at the start of the month, Mark Fotheringham has been keen to take his Huddersfield Town side out of the relegation zone and up the table.

He had to wait until his third game in charge, but the new boss got his first win with the Terriers at the weekend as they beat Yorkshire rivals Hull City 2-0.

It was a Lewis Coyle own goal that gave Town the initial lead in the 29th minute but Michal Helik doubled the score in the 51st minute.

Huddersfield will have been glad to get their first win of the season but there is still plenty of work to do as they sit 23rd in the league and boss Fotheringham has admitted his side need to up their standards as he told The Yorkshire Post: “If you are coasting in training, you will not be involved in the squad. It is not going to happen.

“You are getting paid good money and this job is the best job in the world. You could be like my dad in scaffolding every day in the dirt or like my mum folding towels all day in the laundry.

“These players are getting paid great money to do the best job in the world. So they need to come in every day with that focus and determination.”

The Verdict:

Although Mark Fotheringham will have been pleased for his side to get their first win under his management, it’s clear to see that the boss is happy with the standards at the club and if he wants to see long term change then that is a crucial change to be made.

The Terriers have some good players and although they did lose some important members of the squad in the summer, they are capable of getting results but must be at the top of their game if they wish to succeed.

Although Town are in a difficult position, none of the players should be feeling as though they have a guaranteed place in the side and Fotheringham’s stern message to his squad may be the kick they need to work harder and improve their ways.