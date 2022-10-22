Mark Fotheringham reveals what he wants from his Huddersfield Town team amid recent struggles

Huddersfield Town boss Mark Fotheringham has come into criticism of late after his side continued their poor form during his reign.

Fotheringham has overseen five games so far and has already come under criticism from supporters but insists his side are moving in the right direction.

Back-to-back defeats followed up his first win as manager with the side continuing to concede poor goals with fans letting their frustrations known.

This is something that the former Hertha Berlin coach has acknowledged as he continues to retain the faith that he can turn their season around after a poor start under his predecessor Danny Schofield.

Time is running out though as his side currently sits bottom of the Championship, with Fotheringham hoping that his side can channel more aggression as they look to overturn their poor form.

Speaking to The Examiner, the Scotsman said: “It’s definitely something I want from my team, that they’re very aggressive in everything they do.

“Not only aggressive without the ball but aggressive in their passing as well, that they’re shifting the ball quickly and going forward to bring this crowd off their feet so that they’re proud of their team.”

It’s something they’re continuing to work on as Fotheringham hopes it will be the tonic to success under him: “We’ve had many moments in games where we’ve been in good situations to go and counter-press teams and we’re reacting really quick when we lose the ball to go back and hunt the ball back.

“So that’s something you’ll be able to see in the coming weeks as well that we’re doing really good and we’re working a lot on the training ground with that.”

Huddersfield face a tough trip to Middlesbrough on Saturday as they look to overturn their poor run of form.

The Verdict

It’s been a poor start for Fotheringham despite some early signs that they may be improving.

However, contrary to what he believes his team are doing, they haven’t improved much in his short time there. They continue to concede soft goals from open play and set pieces are continuing to struggle to create chances.

There’s much more to do that just be more aggressive as confidence of his players looks as though it remains incredibly low and it could be a while before that returns.