Mark Fotheringham reveals choice words that helped inspire Huddersfield’s win against QPR

Mark Fotheringham has revealed that “home truths” were told ahead of their win away at QPR.

It was a much-needed three points for the Terriers who also collected their first away win when beating the West London side with Fotheringham revealing that a frank conversation was had with the players.

It wasn’t enough to lift Huddersfield off the bottom of the table but it did provide a confidence boost ahead of this weekend’s Championship clash with Swansea.

Fotheringham’s side came from behind to beat in the midweek win through a Josh Ruffels double before having to ride their luck before the end of the game.

But it was the dismal away record that angered Fotheringham, as he revealed to media after the win what was said to the players about their form: “I told them on the way down it was an embarrassment we only had two points away from home and a few home truths.

“But we know the situation with injuries and they’ve worked so hard for this. We probably didn’t perform as fluidly as we have been but we still had clear-cut chances even though QPR were pushing late on.

“We came with real belief and we’d prepared these lads to play in a shape that is so hard to break down.”

Both goals came from set pieces as Huddersfield looked to cause chaos in a game they had to ride their luck to win. QPR had 36 shots, but just six on target which will certainly give Fotheringham food for thought.

The Verdict

Fotheringham is right to point out the away record to the players as it was incredibly poor.

Whether or not it would have instilled confidence and belief into them is another question but it give the players enough drive to see the game through.

It was backs to the wall defending at times and Huddersfield showed a gritty edge to their game, something that has been missing this season.

They took their chances when they came and they will certainly look to build on what was good result but will most definitely need to up their performances against Swansea.