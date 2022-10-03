Mark Fotheringham provides early Huddersfield Town team news ahead of Luton Town clash

Huddersfield Town have not had a good start to the season and although it took a while, they finally have a new manager in the form of Mark Fotheringham.

The new Terriers boss oversaw his first game at the weekend although a 3-1 loss against Reading will not have been the start he would’ve hoped for.

Tomorrow night, Huddersfield face a trip to Luton Town and whilst they are a team in improved form, Fotheringham will be desperate for his side to get a result with the worry that confidence will only decrease.

It will no doubt be another tough game for the Terriers but the boss has been able to provide some early team news going into the game as he told the club’s Official Media: “No real changes to our availability, everyone has recovered well. They came in yesterday and did a very intense session.

“[Jonathan] Hogg has been going really well, training really well. He’s got a great presence in the building and I enjoy working together.”

He continued to explain what was going on with players either withdrawn or missing on Saturday too as he said: “Yuta came off because he’d been away with Japan, we hadn’t had much time working together.

“Pat Jones isn’t far off, it’s not a serious issue, he’s working with our medical staff.

“Tino [Anjorin] is suffering with Glandular Fever – it’s a tough illness, so he’ll need time.”

The Verdict:

Although there are players missing, Huddersfield fans will be pleased to see the team hasn’t had any unexpected absences thrown at them ahead of this week’s games.

It sounds like Hogg is making good progress and hopefully he will be able to be involved in the first team after being an unused substitute at the weekend.

Off the pitch it sounds like others are working hard to be back soon as well with the only long term absence looking like Anjorin so fans will be hoping that as names come back into the side it will only strengthen the side.