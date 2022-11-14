Mark Fotheringham provides Tino Anjorin update as Huddersfield Town return nears

Chelsea loanee Tino Anjorin’s long absence from the Huddersfield Town team is set to be over, with head coach Mark Fotheringham revealing that the attacking midfielder will be available once again when Championship football returns in December.

The 20-year-old has been with the Terriers since last January, having signed on loan for the remainder of the 2021-22 season from Stamford Bridge under the management of Carlos Corberan.

Despite making just seven appearances in that particular spell, Anjorin returned to the John Smith’s Stadium in the summer, but this time on a season-long loan, and he made his presence felt in August when scoring twice in a 2-2 draw with West Brom.

Since September’s 1-0 victory over Cardiff though, the youngster has been absent from the Huddersfield squad, with the cause of that being glandular fever.

It has been two months since Anjorin’s last outing and there is now four weeks without any football for Huddersfield due to the FIFA World Cup, but the good news is that the midfielder will be back in Fotheringham’s squad when they face Sheffield United on December 10 in a Yorkshire derby.

“Tino is going to be back after the break,” Fotheringham said, per YorkshireLive.

“The doctors are monitoring him at the moment so he’s going to be back.

“He’s looking really good and doing individual work with our fitness guys at the side of the pitch.

“I’m having to rein myself in at times because I’ve been trying to get him involved in a bigger volume of the main sessions but I have to respect the rules and regulations with him.

“But he looks really lively, he looks positive, and we all know how much we need him back.

“He’s such an important player and when he does things in the last third he brings creativity and drive to the team.

“I’m really enjoying the fact that he’s at the stage he’s at and it’s just about taking care and getting him back in the right condition so he can go and make the impact we all know he’s capable of.”

The Verdict

Huddersfield have been lacking much creativity in the final third this season, so the return of Anjorin to their squad in December will be much-welcomed.

The Chelsea man showed against West Brom what he’s truly about, and that’s the kind of drive and technique that the Terriers have been missing.

Glandular fever can be nasty though and Anjorin is just very unlucky that he has been struck down by it, and we have no idea how he will return from it either.

But if he comes back as the same player that departed for the sidelines, then Anjorin could be a game-changer for Fotheringham in the build-up to the second half of the campaign.