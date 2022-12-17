Mark Fotheringham plays down fresh Huddersfield Town injury setback

Huddersfield Town head coach Mark Fotheringham has played down the severity of David Kasumu’s Achilles injury that ruled him out of this afternoon’s clash with Watford in the Championship.

Kasumu started last weekend’s 1-0 loss to Sheffield United at Bramall Lane, but was replaced on half-time by club captain Jonathan Hogg, who stepped in for him this afternoon against Watford – a 2-0 defeat at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The club confirmed within their team news that an Achilles injury ruled Kasumu out of that meeting with Watford, with Fotheringham providing an update on the setback post-match.

“David has had a thickening of the Achilles,” Fotheringham explained to his press conference. “He wasn’t quite right in the game against Sheffield United, so we decided to take him off the grass this week to give him a break from the load.

“It’s not serious at all and he will be back in the near future.”

A Joao Pedro brace was the difference for Watford against Huddersfield, with Fotheringham’s side dominating large parts of the game in terms of possession, yet struggling to break Slaven Bilic’s defence down. In the end, Pedro’s quality showed.

In terms of Hogg, who was starting his first game since September, Fotheringham was pleased with what he saw, albeit with a warning about managing his captain’s load: “You could see Hogg’s presence today. He was outstanding. We need to look after Hoggy.”

Huddersfield are bottom of the Championship table and now seven points adrift of safety.

The Verdict

It’s hard to argue that Kasumu’s absence had much impact on today’s game against Watford, yet Fotheringham will hope his setback isn’t serious heading into the festive period.

Huddersfield are in real trouble and Fotheringham is leaning heavily on young players from the club’s B Team. The last thing he needs is any further setbacks for his senior bodies.

He has done the right thing in protecting Kasumu and is clearly mindful he will have to do the same with Hogg.

Thoughts? Let us know!