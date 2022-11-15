Mark Fotheringham outlines fresh Huddersfield Town injury concern

Huddersfield Town head coach Mark Fotheringham has confirmed that Danny Ward has picked up an ankle injury.

The World Cup break will be used for Ward to rest up and for the necessary individuals to get to the bottom of what Ward’s problem is.

Speaking after Huddersfield’s goalless draw with Swansea City at the weekend – a game in which Ward played little over 25 minutes from the bench – Fotheringham confirmed that his striker had an issue.

“Wardy is playing with half an ankle,” Fotheringham conceded.

Pressed on the severity of the problem, he continued: “It’s quite serious in regards to the swelling he’s got and it’s probably something the medical staff are looking at because he’s definitely got an issue there with the ligament, he’s had a kick on it.

“We just need to get him back recovered and get him to get off his feet and stop the load for the next few days, see how the swelling comes out of the ankle, and hope and pray to god it’s not too bad because he’s an important player for me and the group and I really don’t want to lose him.”

Ward, 31, has played 20 times in the Championship this season, competing with Jordan Rhodes for a role leading the line in the absence of Tyreece Simpson, who is also out injured.

The striker has returned three goals and two assists, although he’s scored only once since Fotheringham was appointed, converting a well-worked corner routine in the 2-1 defeat at Rotherham United.

Huddersfield currently sit bottom of the Championship table.

The Verdict

Fotheringham has some real injury problems to contend with at Huddersfield. He’s made no secret of the fact that this break has come at a good time, as he needs to start recovering some of the players missing.

So, the last thing he needs is another problem cropping up in the form of Danny Ward.

Playing at his absolute best, Ward is Fotheringham’s best striker, and it’s going to be the head coach’s aim that he’s got him leading the line most weeks during the second-half of the season.

There will be plenty of fingers crossed that his ankle injury isn’t serious.

