Mark Fotheringham outlines absent Huddersfield Town “warrior” that meets his demands

Huddersfield Town boss Mark Fotheringham has been talking up Matty Pearson’s attitude and willingness to win, with the Scot clearly enthused about the prospect of working with the centre-back once he’s fit again.

Pearson picked up a foot injury during pre-season and is yet to feature for the Terriers in 2022/23.

It’s been a poor start in terms of results for Town, too, which has brought Fotheringham to the club as Danny Schofield’s successor.

There’s been an upturn under the Scot but Huddersfield did slip to a 2-1 defeat on Saturday against Rotherham United, with Fotheringham particularly unimpressed with some of his side’s defending for the Millers’ winning goal from Georgie Kelly.

Fotheringham used that as an example of where Pearson would make a difference if he was available, before warning his currently personnel that when players are fit, they could make way if they aren’t meeting demands.

“I’m looking at the second goal and it comes in that area where I’ve got my Japanese left-sided centre-back (Yuta Nakayama), who is a fantastic boy and played well against Hull, and he’s not going to go head that ball. For me, Matty Pearson heads that clear, there are no ifs and buts,” Fotheringham outlined.

“We’ve got that luxury that we’ve got a competitive group. If you make mistakes like that and you continue to do it, the personnel will change and the guys will come in that go and deal with those stress situations you find yourselves in.”

At this moment in time, it’s hard to say when Pearson will be back in contention for Huddersfield. Fotheringham has said as much.

However, the Huddersfield head coach was able to outline how he reached out to Pearson after landing the job, offering an olive branch to players after his own injury experience from his playing days.

“It’s hard to say (when he will return),” Fotheringham continued.

“I phoned Matty Pearson on the way down, he was my first call and I’ll tell you why.

“When I was a player I had really bad injuries and it was the loneliest place in the world. Sometimes I was getting injured and sitting in my house, with my wife looking at me and I was in tears because I love playing football so much. It’s all I knew from a wee boy and all I wanted to be was a Celtic player.

“It hurt me so bad when I got injuries, so I know exactly what Matty, Hoggy (Jonathan Hogg) and other guys are going through. I’m always here for them, the office door is always open for them to come up.”

Again, Fotheringham was keen to lay his demands out in the press, outlining how Pearson is someone that meets those demands. For him, the 29-year-old is something of an example.

Fotheringham concluded: “I love everything about Matty Pearson. He’s a warrior, he stares you through your eyes. He wants to win games and that’s what I’m demanding from my players. The ones that have not been doing it, will not feature.”

The Verdict

We saw last season just how important Pearson is for Huddersfield. He wasn’t a marquee signing but his will to win was a huge factor behind the season that unfolded under Carlos Corberan.

Fotheringham clearly likes the basic attitude that Pearson has and feels he is an example for others to follow at Huddersfield.

Simply, if others don’t meet those standards in the weeks and months to come at the club, Fotheringham will have no issue leaving them out. That’s particularly the case with Pearson hopefully coming back into the fold in the future.

Thoughts? Let us know!