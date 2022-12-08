Mark Fotheringham opens up on the value of the World Cup break for his Huddersfield Town team

Mark Fotheringham has explained what the value of this World Cup break has given to his Huddersfield Town squad.

The Terriers went into the four week break bottom of the Championship table, with just one win in their last four league games.

Fotheringham will be hoping this time away from the second division has given his team the chance to recharge as they look to improve their standing in the second half of the season.

The Huddersfield boss revealed that the young players in the squad really benefitted from warm weather training camp in Marbella.

He believes the opportunity to play a side of the quality of Olympiacos was the kind of test that the team needed.

The 39-year old claimed the experience has been vital for him as he looks to get his entire squad ready for the return of league action this weekend.

“We were able to train intensively in the morning and use our afternoons to work tactically in a focused environment,” said Fotheringham, via Huddersfield’s Twitter account.

“We’ve got a lot of young players in the group, so it helped them bond and come out of their shell as well. It was all really worthwhile.

“We’re starting to slowly get the injured players back, and that gives us a really positive feeling going into this part of the season.

“We wanted to play against a team of Olympiacos’ size to give us a real test, which they did.

“The friendly gave us a chance to play a different side in each half, with young Brodie Spencer doing so well against Marcelo and then our three young French players looking so promising in the second half.

“It was a great test and experience for all of us involved.”

Fotheringham’s side return to action this weekend when they face 2nd place Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

The two sides are set to meet on 10 December.

A victory could potentially lift the Terriers off the bottom of the table.

The Verdict

Saturday will represent a real test of how much work Huddersfield were able to do to implement improvements in the side.

United are one of the best teams in the division, so earning a positive result will be a real challenge at Bramall Lane.

We are still only just approaching the halfway stage of the season, so there is plenty of time to turn things around.

But avoiding the prospect of a relegation battle by getting a string of good results must be the immediate objective for Fotheringham now that he has had plenty of time on the training ground to work with his squad.