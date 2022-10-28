Mark Fotheringham offers training ground insight ahead of Huddersfield Town’s clash with Millwall

Huddersfield Town head coach Mark Fotheringham is insistent that his fringe players are all working hard on the training pitch to put themselves in contention ahead of a heavy schedule in the Championship.

Fotheringham and his players have enjoyed a week between fixtures, giving him ample time on the training pitch.

However, Huddersfield now embark on five fixtures in the space of a fortnight leading them into the World Cup break.

Across the last two fixtures in the Championship, Fotheringham has made just three changes in total.

Coming up is a “big volume” of fixtures for Huddersfield to contend with, heightening Fotheringham’s need to consider his wider squad.

He told yesterday’s press conference: “It’s important. We’ve got a big volume of games coming up so that’s why we are putting so much focus on the guys that haven’t been starting in training, improving things in them and maybe even looking at some of them playing in different positions.”

Extra work on the training pitch will give Fotheringham a chance to implement his ideas in the heads of his players. Beyond that, in theory, they come back into his thought process when it comes to selection.

Fotheringham continued: “They are training really well and everyone is, pretty much, in my thoughts. There aren’t any players that are coasting, they are all working so hard and that’s why I’ve given everyone a chance. When you are training well with intensity, you’ll be involved in the group.

“But you have to keep that up and you have to keep that consistency because we’ve also got a big volume of players that have been out since the first day I arrived. They are going to come in as well at one point and make the group even more competitive.”

Huddersfield sit bottom of the Championship table, having won just one of Fotheringham’s six fixtures in-charge so far. They face Millwall tomorrow at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The Verdict

Fotheringham is starting to settle on a core of 12-13 players when it comes to his starting line-up and that’s not a bad thing at all; consistency is going to be key for Huddersfield if they are to get themselves out of trouble this season.

However, it’s going to be tough over these next five games to not use the wider squad, at the very least off the bench.

The break for the World Cup does become a factor in that the relentless fixture list does come to an end, but you’d be still minded to rotate prior to that to help performance levels peak at a time when points are hard to come by.

