Mark Fotheringham offers January transfer window promise amid Huddersfield Town struggle

Huddersfield Town will be active in the January transfer window in a bid to strengthen Mark Fotheringham’s squad.

Fotheringham has inherited a dire injury situation at the John Smith’s Stadium with Ollie Turton, Matty Pearson, Jonathan Hogg, Tino Anjorin, Tyreece Simpson and Yuta Nakayama amongst some of the first-team players that have already missed, or are going to miss, a large chunk of the season.

That’s contributed to Huddersfield’s poor start to the season and they enter the World Cup break in the thick of a relegation fight.

Following this international break, there will be four fixtures to focus on, but just beyond that is the January transfer window, where Fotheringham expects Huddersfield to be active.

“There’s a lot (of planning to do for January). I will definitely try and improve it in January, whether that’s bringing in loans or trying to do business. That will be Dave Baldwin and Leigh Bromby that look after that with the recruitment team, they are working really hard at the moment to identify targets,” Fotheringham explained.

“I just feel those players will come in and re-energise us and give us a lift for the final push in the season. Our injured players, and the injury situation I’ve inherited has been horrific, they’ll be like new signings. But what we are going to have to understand is that they’ll need time and patience from everyone because they’ve been out injured for a lengthy period and it just doesn’t happen that they come back with rhythm from day one. We have to be patient to give them the time as well.

“But we are definitely looking forward to getting involved in the January window.”

That aforementioned injury situation has meant Fotheringham’s resources are stretched this season, with plenty of Huddersfield’s academy players stepping up to play in the Championship. Etienne Camara has been one of the finds of the season, whilst Pat Jones, Ben Jackson, Brodie Spencer and Brahima Diarra have been other players to feature.

Their promotion has sometimes come at the expense of senior players that are actually fit. Jon Russell appears a way down the pecking order, whilst loanees like Luke Mbete and Kaine Kesler-Hayden haven’t been as involved as you might expect, despite both starting this afternoon in a goalless draw against Swansea City.

Fotheringham confirmed that January will be a window that’s not just focused on incomings, with outgoings also expected.

“I’m sure it’ll be the case and it always happens at clubs in January. We know we’ve got one of the lowest, if not the lowest, budgets in the league. We know that we will have to do that to free up some money to get other players in,” he continued.

“We’ve got two guys in there with big experience in Dave Baldwin and Leigh Bromby, they know exactly what they are doing and they’ve got great staff behind them. They’ll all be working hard to identify targets.

“My main focus is to work with the players that we have at the moment because I can’t influence what’s coming in and what’s going out. All I can influence is these really good players that we have in the building at the moment and keep improving that fantastic team spirit that they have.”

The big weekend Huddersfield Town quiz – Can you score 16/16?

1 of 16 What position did Mark Fotheringham play? Goalkeeper Defender Midfielder Striker

The Verdict

January is going to be huge for Fotheringham and Huddersfield, with plenty of work to do to get the group full of players that suit the new head coach’s style of football and demands.

It’s quite clear that some senior players aren’t suited to what he wants and the club are going to have to give careful consideration to whether they can afford to carry them beyond the winter window, particularly if that means they can’t spent elsewhere.

Getting every decision on the money in the next transfer window could ultimately be the difference in staying up or suffering relegation into League One. There can be no denying the window’s importance.

Thoughts? Let us know!