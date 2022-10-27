Mark Fotheringham makes relegation battle claim regarding Huddersfield Town ahead of Millwall clash

Mark Fotheringham believes that this Huddersfield Town team is too good to go down.

The Terriers’ boss was speaking ahead of his side’s clash with Millwall at the John Smith Stadium this weekend.

The team finds itself sitting bottom of the Championship table going into the weekend, albeit with a game in hand on their immediate rivals in the standings.

However, just 12 points from 15 games has seen a huge drop-off in form compared to last season when the club reached the play-off final under Carlos Corberan.

The new Huddersfield manager has admitted his disappointment with recent results since taking charge of the team, but claims that he has full faith in this squad to do more than enough to combat a relegation fight come the end of the campaign.

“I’m disappointed because I think we should’ve taken more points from those Rotherham and Preston games, and that would leave us in a much better position,” said Fotheringham, via Huddersfield’s Twitter account.

“I have full belief in this team and squad, and we’ve got more than enough here to stay in the league.”

A win over the Lions on Saturday could see the team rise from the bottom spot in the table, but Fotheringham’s side are five points adrift of safety going into the weekend.

The team has five more fixtures before the World Cup break on 12 November, with Millwall set to visit on 29 October.

The Verdict

In Fotheringham’s six games in charge so far his team have won just once, drawing two and losing the other three.

The club needs a better return from that long-term in order to combat relegation.

It has been a big fall from grace for this side compared to last season, with the appointment of Corberan to West Brom this week not particularly helping matters.

But a win over Millwall this weekend could be the result the team needs to re-gain some confidence ahead of these final few games before the break in November.