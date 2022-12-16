Huddersfield Town head coach Mark Fotheringham has insisted he is happy with the level Kaine Kesler-Hayden is starting to find, amid reports that Aston Villa could recall the on-loan right-back in the January transfer window.

Kesler-Hayden has found himself in and out of the Huddersfield side this season, with The Athletic reporting that the “stop-start” nature of that loan means that Aston Villa are considering a recall in the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old has actually started to feature more regularly for Fotheringham either side of the World Cup break, coming on as a half-time substitute in the 2-1 win over QPR before starting back-to-back games against Swansea City and Sheffield United.

Fotheringham offered an insight into the conversations he’s been having with Kesler-Hayden over playing time and his development in this morning’s press conference in West Yorkshire.

“Absolutely – me and Kaine have been chatting about that recently,” Fotheringham said when asked about where Kesler-Hayden currently is with his development.

“Kaine’s got a really good understanding of when he plays and when he doesn’t play. He doesn’t get too disappointed.

“That’s what happens with young players and he is very much in that fold. He’s going to play games and he’s going to be out. Whenever he has come in he’s been ready and he’s finding a level of consistency in his performances.

“It’s very pleasing for me and I’m hoping he can continue to build on that.”

A long-term injury to Ollie Turton has opened the door for Kesler-Hayden to feature more for Huddersfield, with a combined 188 minutes across those last three Championship fixtures.

Prior to that he’d played only nine minutes under Fotheringham, who has the task of keeping Huddersfield in the Championship this season.

A 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United last weekend left Huddersfield bottom of the table still, with focus now drifting onto Saturday’s clash with Watford at the John Smith’s Stadium. Kesler-Hayden is hoping for his third consecutive start.

The Verdict

There’s been an improvement in Kesler-Hayden’s performances for Huddersfield over the course of the last three games, which is testament to him and Fotheringham for the work they are clearly putting in on the training pitch.

In fairness to Aston Villa, you can understand why they might’ve been considering a recall before now given how little the 20-year-old had been playing under Fotheringham, and a conversation probably needs to be had with regards to whether or not the youngster is going to continue starting games for Town.

If he is, it makes sense for Villa to leave him where he is, knowing that Fotheringham is a coach that will help him develop in a high-pressure environment.

