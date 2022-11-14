Mark Fotheringham makes Huddersfield Town January transfer admission

Huddersfield Town currently sit bottom of the Championship pile, with Mark Fotheringham’s side hoping that the international break will provide his side with an opportunity to get back to form.

Danny Schofield was tasked with succeeding Carlos Corberan after his departure from the John Smith’s Stadium, however, an unsuccessful stint meant that Fotheringham took charge in late September.

With no games on for a month, attention will now go towards the January transfer window, as it remains to be seen how big of a month it will be for the Terriers.

Providing an update on how January might look for the Terriers, Huddersfield boss Fotheringham told Yorkshire Live: “There’s a lot (of planning to do for January).

“I will definitely try and improve it in January, whether that’s bringing in loans or trying to do business. That will be Dave Baldwin and Leigh Bromby that look after that with the recruitment team, they are working really hard at the moment to identify targets.

“I just feel those players will come in and re-energise us and give us a lift for the final push in the season. Our injured players and the injury situation I’ve inherited has been horrific, they’ll be like new signings.

“But what we are going to have to understand is that they’ll need time and patience from everyone because they’ve been out injured for a lengthy period and it just doesn’t happen that they come back with rhythm from day one. We have to be patient to give them the time as well. But we are definitely looking forward to getting involved in the January window.”

The verdict

Losing some key individuals in the summer, Huddersfield have been unable to deal with the departures of some influential individuals.

With the international break putting a stop to all football for a month, Fotheringham can go into January with a more comprehensive plan to attack the month-long window.

As Fotheringham goes on to mention, the Terriers have not had a great record at all on the injury front since he has taken charge.

A combination of additional planning and time to fully get his ideas across to the existing squad could be pivotal for the Terriers as they look to escape the relegation positions.