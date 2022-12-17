Mark Fotheringham makes honest admission after Huddersfield Town defeat

Huddersfield Town boss Mark Fotheringham admitted he could understand the fans frustration as they were beaten by Watford on Saturday afternoon.

The Terriers are in a hugely concerning position as they approach the halfway mark in the Championship, with the side sitting seven points from safety.

Therefore, every game in crucial, so it was a setback to lose to the Hornets, who picked up the points thanks to two fine efforts from Brazilian forward Joao Pedro.

And, speaking to the club’s media after the game, Fotheringham understood the anger from the terraces after the game as he gave an emotional response.

“I’m gutted with the result. I felt we were good in the first half and you could see energy and determination from the players. However, the game slipped away from us in the second and they had moments of individual class.

“I understand the frustration from the fans, of course, and they’re right to vent it. I thought the fans backed the players magnificently during the game.”

Fotheringham’s men are back in action on Boxing Day when they travel to take on Preston.

Which club did Huddersfield Town sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24 Iwan Roberts Wolves Crystal Palace Watford Norwich City

The verdict

This was a tough one for Huddersfield to take as they put in a spirited display but they were ultimately undone by arguably the standout player in the Championship.

Of course, the fans annoyance stems at much more than just this game, so you can understand where they’re coming from and the position the club are in right now is a worrying one.

But, there were positives for Fotheringham to take and it’s about looking to Preston and trying to pick up a much-needed victory.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.