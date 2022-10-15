Mark Fotheringham makes bold claim following Huddersfield’s defeat to Rotherham United

Huddersfield Town boss Mark Fotheringham was keen to take the positives from the Terriers performance as they were beaten 2-1 away at Rotherham United earlier this afternoon, claiming his side could have been two or three up if they were more clever in the final third.

The Terriers found themselves behind on the 25 minute mark when Conor Washington put the home side ahead, but shortly after equalised through Danny Ward.

It was to be another half an hour before the game saw its next and final goal, with Georgie Kelly scoring the decider just past the hour mark.

Speaking after the match, the Terriers boss expressed disappointment, but was keen to draw the positives, going as far as to claim his side could have been far ahead were they better in the final third.

“Yeah, I’m bitterly disappointed with the result of course, but, I’m really pleased with the performance,” the Terriers boss told Sky Sports after the match.

“I thought in the first half especially we were really creating good chances and they had a real problem and issue with us in offensive transitions.

“If it was just a better final pass or a little bit more clever with our movement in the box, I think we could have been two or three up.”

Following the match, Huddersfield remain 23rd in the Championship standings.

The Terriers next face Preston North End in league action on Tuesday evening.

The Verdict

There’s definitely some merit in what Fotheringham said above.

However, unfortunately for him, whilst he and his side are trying to get accustomed to each other and sharpen up their attacking patterns, the Championship season is in full swing.

Huddersfield simply need results and at the moment, and after some positive ones in recent weeks, it will have been disappointing to lose today.

Perhaps, though, given those positive results, Fotheringham was keen to emphasise the positives to try and keep the confidence as high as it can be heading into Tuesday’s PNE clash.