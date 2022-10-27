Mark Fotheringham issues worrying injury update on Huddersfield Town duo

Huddersfield Town head coach Mark Fotheringham says he expects midfielder Jonathan Hogg and attacker Tino Anjorin to be out of action for some time to come yet.

Club captain Hogg has not featured in any of the Terriers last eight games, after picking up a calf problem, meaning he is yet to feature under Fotheringham.

Chelsea loanee Anjorin meanwhile, has been unavailable since the middle of September due to illness.

Now it seems as though it could be some time until Fotheringham is able to call upon the services of either player again.

Providing an update on the fitness of the duo prior to his side’s clash with Millwall on Saturday afternoon, the Huddersfield boss was quoted by the club’s official Twitter account as saying: “We’re not likely to see Jonathan Hogg or Tino Anjorin any time soon, it’s more long term with all of the players that are currently missing.

“Our medical staff are working really hard with them. “We’re just trying to monitor them, but this gives others a chance too.”

A tough start to the season that has seen Huddersfield sack Danny Schofield and replace him with Fotheringham, sees them go into that game bottom of the Championship table, five points from safety.

The Verdict

This does feel like a big blow from a Huddersfield Town perspective.

As Fotheringham says, this does admittedly open the door for other players to show what they can do for the Terriers.

However, recent results suggest they are struggling to do that, and you imagine both Hogg’s leadership and experience, and Anjorin’s creative spark, are being badly missed by the Terriers right now.

With that in mind, you feel this update from Fotheringham on the pair, will be a big concern for Huddersfield given the predicament they are currently in.