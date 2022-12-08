Mark Fotheringham issues update on Huddersfield Town’s transfer pursuit of 27-year-old

Huddersfield Town head coach Mark Fotheringham has confirmed that the club will be signing striker Florian Kamberi.

The 27-year-old is on trial with the Terriers and was part of the squad which travelled to Marbella during the World Cup break.

Kamberi currently plays for Swiss top flight side Winterthur, where he has scored one goal in 13 appearances this season.

He spent last campaign on loan with League One side Sheffield Wednesday, where he notched five goals in 27 games for the Owls, but struggled for regular minutes towards the end of his time at Hillsborough.

His most prolific spell came north of the border with Scottish Premiership side Hibernian, scoring 30 goals in 84 appearances at Easter Road.

Kamberi found life more difficult during a loan spell with Rangers, with just one goal in nine appearances at Ibrox after his move in January 2020.

As well as his time in Scotland, he has had stints with Grasshoppers, Karlsruher and St Gallen.

Kamberi will be arriving in a difficult situation at the John Smith’s Stadium, with Town currently sitting bottom of the Championship table, four points from safety.

The Terriers are also the third-lowest goalscorers in the division behind Cardiff City and Preston North End having registered just 19 goals, with strikers Danny Ward and Jordan Rhodes both out of form.

Kamberi is no stranger to Fotheringham as the pair worked together at Karlsruher when the 39-year-old was assistant manager at the German club.

It is that previous experience of the front man which Fotheringham hopes will make their reunion productive, believing he knows how to get the best out of him.

“I knew him at Karlsruher and he’s done well in Switzerland and exploded at Hibs,” Fotheringham told Yorkshire Live.

“We want to get an arm around this kind of player and get him firing again and we maybe need to introduce players who can grab goals in all areas of the pitch, and Florian can contribute as well.”

Asked whether he would securing the services of the striker, Fotheringham added: “I will be signing him in January, yes.”

The verdict

Kamberi is an interesting signing for Huddersfield.

There is no doubt that Town desperately need attacking reinforcements, such has been their lack of goals and their plight at the foot of the table.

But aside from his spell with Hibernian, Kamberi has never really been a clinical goal-scorer.

At Wednesday, he seemed to find the physicality of League One incredibly challenging.

He also had a poor first touch and did not have much pace, so there are question marks over whether he can make the step up to the Championship given his difficulties at the level below.

Fotheringham clearly has a lot of belief in Kamberi having worked with him previously and perhaps providing a supportive environment in the way he describes will help him to deliver.

But with Ward and Rhodes both struggling, the last thing Town need is another misfiring striker and they will be desperately hoping Kamberi will be the answer to their problems.