Mark Fotheringham issues Huddersfield Town team news update ahead of Rotherham United clash

Mark Fotheringham has issued a positive team news update ahead of Huddersfield Town’s upcoming clash against Rotherham United.

The Terriers’ boss has revealed that there are no fresh injury concerns going into this weekend’s Championship fixture, according to Leon Wobschall.

David Kasumu is expected to make his return to the squad following the conclusion of his one-match suspension in the win over Hull City.

However, it is otherwise expected to be the same group of players for the visit to face the Millers on Saturday as competed against the Tigers last time out.

Jonathan Hogg missed the victory over their Yorkshire rivals with a calf issue and it is uncertain whether he will be available for selection.

Defender Luke Mbete also missed the win last Sunday, and was replaced in the starting lineup by Yuta Nakayama in his absence.

Huddersfield will be looking to earn back to back wins after the new manager got his first victory in charge of the team against Hull.

Those precious three points moved the team closer to safety, with the side currently sat in the relegation zone with 11 points from their first 12 games.

The Verdict

This is a positive development for Huddersfield, who may opt to use the same 11 that earned a big win over Hull.

This is a side in desperate need of some momentum, so chopping and changing the lineup would not be an ideal next step.

Keeping everyone fit will be crucial over the next few weeks with the club in need of some more points in order to get out of the bottom three.

Rotherham will be a tough test, but a win would close the gap between the teams to just one point which would be huge for Huddersfield at this stage of the campaign.