Mark Fotheringham issues exciting verdict on Huddersfield Town’s on-loan Chelsea man

Huddersfield Town manager Mark Fotheringham has praised Tino Anjorin for his ability and attitude as he bids for a return to competitive action with the Terriers.

Having spent the second half of last season on loan with Huddersfield from Chelsea, the winger then returned to the Championship side on a season-long loan in the summer transfer window.

Across those two spells at the John Smith’s Stadium, Anjorin has scored three goals and provided one assist in 17 appearances in all competitions for the club.

However, injury and illness means that the 21-year-old has not featured for Huddersfield since September, and it therefore yet to make a competitive appearance under Fotheringham.

But after returning in a 2-0 friendly defeat to Olympiacos last week, it seems Fotheringham is now relishing the prospect of getting more out of the winger in the Championship, as the Terriers look to climb off the bottom and out of the relegation zone.

Issuing his verdict on Anjorin’s performance in that friendly match, the Huddersfield boss told the club’s official website: “We had some really exciting moves that caused Olympiakos problems, especially from the likes of Tino Anjorin.

“I thought his movements gave them big problems and on another day he scores one or two. It’s great to work on these players who’ve been out for so long and have them back as well.

“We’ve had a good training week in terms of the kilometres that they’ve got in their legs and the way they’ve went about their business has been fantastic.”

The Verdict

This does feel like a rather exciting update for those of a Huddersfield persuasion.

With the club currently rooted to the bottom of the Championship table, they are going to need their best players to make an impact in the second half of the season if they are to get out of trouble.

Anjorin is certainly someone who has the potential and ability to make a big difference for the Terriers, as he showed during the early part of the campaign prior to his injury.

The fact he is therefore back playing again to build up his fitness before the action resumes, and making a significant impression in the process, ought to be a relief for Huddersfield fans.