Mark Fotheringham identifies immediate target for Huddersfield Town

Mark Fotheringham has identified his immediate goals having taken charge at Huddersfield Town.

The 38-year-old’s first fixture comes this weekend when the Terriers face an away trip to high-flying Reading on Saturday.

The new coach has arrived from Hertha Berlin where he was the assistant manager. He has claimed that his ultimate goal is to win games with an identity, as he seeks to imprint his own style of play on the team.

The Scot will have to turn things around quickly at the John Smith Stadium after the poor start to the campaign that the team has had.

However, he intends to do it his own way without ditching his principles in search of some results.

“The team needs an identity, so when you’re sat watching us play you know it’s Huddersfield Town,” said Fotheringham, via the club’s Twitter account.

“We’ll build that as we go. It’s not about me, it’s about the players – they’ll take us where we want to go.

“Our target is to win games.”

Huddersfield come into this weekend’s clash in the relegation zone as they sit 23rd in the league.

Danny Schofield took charge of the side’s opening eight league games before being dismissed earlier this month after only 10 weeks in charge.

Meanwhile, their opponents this weekend have had a bright start to the new Championship season and sit in 3rd.

The Verdict

It will be a big task to get this team playing a brand new style of football from the get-go given the intense schedule of the next few weeks.

A more pragmatic approach may be to simply get through until the World Cup break by just prioritising results.

That pause in November could prove to be crucial as Fotheringham can essentially treat it like a mini pre-season.

But the team plays 11 games between now and then, which makes it a difficult task to come in and implement an identity on the team.