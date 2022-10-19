Mark Fotheringham gives honest Huddersfield Town verdict following Preston North End defeat

Mark Fotheringham has claimed his Huddersfield Town weren’t at their best on Tuesday night.

The Terriers suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to Preston North End, with a second half strike from Greg Cunningham deciding the fixture.

While he did praise the effort the team put in, believing that they gave everything for the full 90 minutes, he admitted that performances need to improve in order to stave off a relegation battle.

This was the new Huddersfield manager’s third defeat from his opening five games in charge.

One win in that time has seen the team stay rooted to their 23rd position, only one point ahead of last place Coventry City, who have three games in hand.

“Disappointing,” said Fotheringham, via The Yorkshire Post.

“We weren’t really at it and it was a really soft goal to concede again.

“There was a real frustration about the place and we just couldn’t really click into gear.

“That was the frustrating thing.

“We kind of huffed and puffed and I must say the lads really worked hard, they kept pushing right to the end so we can’t fault them for their effort but it’s disappointing to concede a goal like that, especially in front of the home fans.”

These 18 Huddersfield Town quiz questions will reveal just how big of a fan you are

1 of 18 When were Huddersfield Town founded? 1903 1871 1883 1908

It has been a dismal first few months of the Championship campaign for the team who finished 3rd last season under Carlos Corberan, reaching the play-off final in the process.

A total of 11 points from their opening 14 points means rivals Hull City are three points clear of Fotheringham’s side, sitting just outside the relegation zone in 21st.

Up next for the Terriers is a trip to face fellow strugglers Middlesbrough.

The Verdict

It hasn’t been a promising start for Fotheringham in his opening weeks in charge.

This period was always going to be tricky due to the number of matches in such a short space of time, before the World Cup break.

But the team still needs to be getting the basics right in order to get some good results before resetting during the pause in the season.

Fotheringham isn’t shirking responsibility from these results at least, which shows he knows very well just how big of a task he has on his hands.