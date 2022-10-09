Mark Fotheringham details key reason behind decision to join Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town boss Mark Fotheringham joined the club because of his side’s supporters’ passion at the John Smith’s Stadium during home games, speaking candidly to Yorkshire Live.

The former Hertha Berlin coach hadn’t taken up a head coach role before his switch to West Yorkshire – and finds himself with a difficult task on his hands with the Terriers in the relegation zone going into today’s clash against Hull City.

Currently sitting in 23rd place, even a win wouldn’t take them out of the drop zone at this point with Boro currently five points ahead of them despite the Teesside outfit’s poor form this season.

Losing Harry Toffolo, Lewis O’Brien, Levi Colwill and Danel Sinani in the summer with the former two securing moves to Nottingham Forest and the latter duo returning to their parent clubs, they aren’t as strong as they were last season.

But with the Terriers reaching the play-off final last term, they will be expected to secure a respectable finish this season, giving Fotheringham a very difficult assignment in the coming months.

However, the club’s supporters were a key reason behind his decision to take the leap into what looks to be an extremely challenging role at this stage.

He said: “I am going to build a big relationship with these fans as soon as we start winning games because you’ll see the passion that we’ve got in the stadium.

“I wouldn’t have it any other way and that’s why I came to this club.”

The Verdict:

On their day, Huddersfield supporters can create a real atmosphere at home and in fairness, they have been consistent in supporting their club very well in recent years.

This may have been helped by a spell in the Premier League – but they are still a dedicated set of supporters and could be crucial in their side’s quest to turn things around following a poor start to the campaign.

Already seeing the club ply their trade in League One in the past, they won’t want to see their club return there with the players they have at their disposal.

They may have lost the likes of Toffolo, O’Brien and Colwill – but they should still be securing safety and if they still find themselves in the drop zone when the winter comes along – the onus will be on Dean Hoyle and other shareholders to cough up the money needed to strengthen the squad further.

The supporters deserve more success and they will be pleased with their side’s response to such a demoralising defeat at Reading, as they managed to pick up a potentially valuable point against Luton Town in midweek.