Mark Fotheringham delivers positive Huddersfield Town update despite latest defeat

Huddersfield Town manager Mark Fotheringham focused on the positives after they suffered another defeat at the hands of promotion-chasing Blackburn on Saturday.

It’s been a tough Championship season so far for the Terriers who have struggled so far this season and find themselves rooted to the bottom of the league.

They suffered their 11th defeat in 18 games and are now currently five points adrift at the bottom of the table after Ben Brereton Diaz scored the only goal of the game.

Huddersfield didn’t have much of an answer with Jack Rudoni missing their best chance in the second half. Despite the defeat, Fotheringham chose to focus on the positives though, telling the Yorkshire Post his players were “superb” despite the defeat.

“The fact is the performances are superb. You can’t say they’re not. The team is performing, they are putting in energetic displays, and they’re all playing with confidence.

“They hemmed Blackburn in there pretty much for the last 15-20 minutes and on another day, if Rudoni takes his chance or we take a penalty from Sorba (Thomas), the minimum we go home with is a point.”

Fotheringham highlighted that his side are lacking a number of factors, including being more clinical.

“If we’re more clinical in the opposition’s box, we’re definitely winning more games.

“It’s about having more conviction and more confidence in what you’re doing, getting a cleaner contact on the ball.” This defeat now means Huddersfield have won just four games this season, collecting 15 points and have scored the second joint lowest 17 in the league.

The Verdict To be honest, it was another poor defeat where Huddersfield struggled to create chances. Their only goal from open play under Fotheringham so far was the Yuto Nakayama cross-shot last weekend against Millwall. In that game, they still struggled to create. To Fotheringham’s credit, they are defending better but goals win you games and they’re two elements Huddersfield have found hardest to come by this season. Sadly, there isn’t a magic formula to produce the goods in that sense and it feels they have a long way to go before they improve in the final third.