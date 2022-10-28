Mark Fotheringham delivers bold verdict on Chelsea’s Tino Anjorin amid Huddersfield Town absence

Huddersfield Town’s Tino Anjorin has been described as the “best 10 in the league” by Mark Fotheringham, as the Terriers motor on without their absent Chelsea loanee.

Anjorin is back at the John Smith’s Stadium for a second loan in as many seasons, having played a supporting role in last year’s run to the play-off final.

The Chelsea loanee made nine appearances across the opening two months of the season, scoring a brace in the 2-2 draw with West Brom. However, he’s not featured since the 1-0 win over Cardiff City and is currently absent with illness.

That’s robbed Fotheringham the chance of using the 20-year-old in any of his opening six games as Huddersfield’s head coach, something that’s particularly frustrating given how he views the attacking midfielder.

“Tino is the best 10 in the league, no ifs or buts. We will welcome him back,” Fotheringham told his press conference yesterday.

“He is a fantastic boy as well, he is full of energy, he is a polite guy, he has got a very extravagant nature and he is a great kid. I really admire him for that because I love personalities, I’m used to working with them.

“I worked with (Kevin-Prince) Boateng and people like that in Germany. I like these types of people. When they come into this group, they’ll take on board what us and the staff want them to do.”

Glandular fever is what’s sidelining Anjorin at this moment in time and it’s not clear when he’s going to be back available to Fotheringham. However, what’s clear is the Huddersfield head coach isn’t expecting him, Jonathan Hogg (calf) or Matty Pearson (foot) back anytime soon.

He stated: “You aren’t likely to see them (anytime soon) and that’s unfortunate. The medical staff are working hard with them and monitoring them day-by-day. It’s a little bit more long-term with regards to all the players I’ve not had.”

Huddersfield sit bottom of the Championship and host Millwall tomorrow at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The Verdict

Anjorin’s absence will be particularly frustrating for Fotheringham.

He’s something of a luxury in the Championship and a player that can make a difference in those tight games. Thinking back to Preston’s win at Huddersfield the other week, you could argue that a touch of Anjorin’s quality off the bench would’ve given Fotheringham a better chance of snatching something in that game.

The sooner he’s back, the better for Huddersfield. It’s just unfortunate it isn’t an imminent.

Thoughts? Let us know!