Mark Fotheringham confirms Huddersfield Town rocked by another long-term injury

Huddersfield Town are set to be without Ollie Turton for a long-term period after he picked up an ankle injury in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Millwall in the Sky Bet Championship.

Turton was able to play just over half-an-hour of Saturday’s clash but couldn’t continue after an impact on his ankle.

Mark Fotheringham suggested that the injury was just an impact in the aftermath of the game, but has been able to provide further details in his press conference today, where he confirmed it’s a long-term ankle injury.

The right-back is seeing a specialist today and Fotheringham has confirmed that surgery may be required to tidy up the ligaments in the area.

“I’ve got some really bad news on Ollie, unfortunately he’s got a very long-term injury regards to syndesmosis. It’s an injury I had myself as a player at Norwich and I was out for a period of three months,” Fotheringham revealed to Tuesday morning’s press conference.

“He’s with the specialist today and it looks like he might have to get an operation as well to tidy the ligaments up.”

Turton has featured 15 times in the Championship so far this season, with the 29-year-old continuing to be a steady presence for Town across a number of defensive roles.

In Fotheringham’s seven fixtures in-charge, he’s featured six times, contributing in all three of the games Town have managed to keep a clean sheet.

Fotheringham continued: “Ollie is a really strong character and he’s been so important for me so far. He’s pushing himself to the limits and setting the standards everyday. He’s going to be a massive loss to us at the club and it’s really unfortunate news in that respect, but we will all support him. He’s a great boy and he’s got a lovely family there to support him, so I’m sure he will be back in great shape in no time.

“He won’t lose too much fitness either because he’s an incredibly fit player, an athlete.”

Discussing Turton’s reaction to the setback, Fotheringham stated: “He was quite shocked actually because he could put weight on the foot.

“When he went down during the game we were shocked because he’s not the sort of player to go down in those moments, he’s a guy that if he has an impact injury, he gets up. He’s what I call a real terrier. He throws himself into duels and tackles, he’s a great athlete as well, getting up and down for 90 minutes plus. It’s a real loss for us but it opens up the opportunity for another player to come in.

“You know how football works, it moves very fast. That’s why I kept reiterating to you guys that there’s a big focus on the lads that haven’t been starting at the moment. If you spoke to them in the press, the training has been relentless with them because we need them to come into the side in good shape.”

Kaine Kesler-Hayden could be a right-back option to come back into Fotheringham’s squad, although he’s not featured in a matchday selection since the 3-3 draw at Luton Town on an evening he played nine minutes.

Ben Jackson stepped across to play at right-back on Saturday for an hour after Turton was replaced.

The Verdict

This is another massive blow for Huddersfield and Fotheringham.

Fotheringham has inherited a squad that’s without Matty Pearson and Jonathan Hogg, with the latter only able to take part in one training session since the Scot was appointed.

So, adding Turton, who is another experienced player, to that list of absentees is really disappointing, particularly as it sounds like it’ll be the latter stage of the season he’s able to return.

Thoughts? Let us know!