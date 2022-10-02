Mark Fotheringham at Huddersfield Town: How did his first game go v Reading FC? What issues did he face? What was the reaction to the result?

The Mark Fotheringham era at Huddersfield Town got off to a losing start as Reading eased to a 3-1 victory at their Berkshire home.

There was no new manager bounce present at The Select Car Leasing Stadium as the Royals strolled into a three-goal lead before Tom Lees added a late consolation with 90 minutes on the clock.

Of course, the new Terriers boss has had little time to adapt and implement his ideas at the Yorkshire clubs, but with games coming thick and fast, he will be hoping that performances will pick up.

How did his first game go?

Showing glimpses of positivity during the 90 minutes, it was largely a disappointing performance from the Terriers who were second best for the vast majority of the afternoon.

Individual errors helped the hosts into the lead and the Yorkshire outfit lacked creativity and potency in attacking positions.

It was a match where the new Huddersfield boss would have been provided with lots of conundrums going into Tuesday evening’s clash at Luton Town.

What issues did he face?

It was evident quite early on that the hosts were dominating the midfield battle, putting additional pressure on the Town defence.

Ultimately, an inability to create at the top end of the pitch, and difficulties retaining possession in the middle third paved the way for the Royals to put together dangerous attack after dangerous attack at times.

It was always going to be a difficult afternoon following what has been an excellent start to the campaign for Paul Ince and Co.

What was the reaction to the result?

It was a rather unanimous verdict when gathering the thoughts of the Huddersfield fan base with the majority of supporters realising it was a bad performance but understanding that Fotheringham has only been in the job for a very short amount of time.

The Championship moves quickly and all eyes will be on Tuesday’s clash at Luton – an opportunity for the Terriers boss to show an immediate improvement.