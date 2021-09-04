Mark Crossley sends transfer message to Nottingham Forest regarding defender

Former Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Mark Crossley has revealed during an interview with Football FanCast that he believes the fact that Joe Worrall has remained at the club is a “brilliant boost”.

The 24-year-old, who returned to Forest’s starting XI for last week’s East Midlands derby, was reportedly pursued by Southampton during the summer, with the closure of the transfer window coming at a good time for Chris Hughton’s men.

Worrall has featured over 130 times for Forest since his debut in late 2016, embarking on loan spells with Dagenham & Redbridge and Rangers since graduating through The Reds’ academy system.

Worrall wore the captain’s armband 13 times in the Championship last season, and the young defender’s position of authority was handed back to him when he returned to action on Saturday,

Speaking to Football FanCast, Crossley heaped his praise on the 24-year-old, saying: “Brilliant boost, he’s going to be a top player, put it that way, and he’s another one whose team’s not doing very well.

“You wouldn’t be surprised he’s back fit now, he’s back in the team, he leads by example, really good player, really good lad, he’s going to have a really, really brilliant future.

“Forest have got to keep him and it’s going to be difficult to keep him at the club because the start to the season hasn’t been good at all.”

The verdict

Worrall is a player that is destined for the Premier League, as he possesses all the necessary traits and characteristics to shine at the highest level.

He is a big physical presence, with his aerial ability and power, making him a tough opponent for strikers to contend with.

Worrall also has excellent technical ability and is a real calming influence whilst in possession, meaning that playing out from the back is something that comes naturally to him.

Keeping Worrall beyond January now becomes the next order of business, but it will not be a surprise if the chase for the defender re-emerges in a couple of months.

