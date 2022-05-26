Mark Crossley makes Premier League claim involving Nottingham Forest ahead of Huddersfield clash

Mark Crossley has admitted that he believes that the Premier League needs Nottingham Forest as much as the club needs a return to the top-flight.

The Reds have not featured at this level since 1999 and thus will be determined to finally secure a return to this particular division this weekend.

Set to face Huddersfield Town in the Championship play-off final at Wembley Stadium, Forest know that they could potentially achieve promotion if they perform at their very best in this particular fixture.

Under the guidance of manager Steve Cooper, the Reds have experienced an incredible transformation in fortunes.

Since opting to hand over the reins to the Welshman in September, Forest have won 26 games in all competitions which is a remarkable feat when you consider that they only accumulated one point from their opening seven league fixtures.

Forest managed to set up their showdown with Huddersfield by securing a dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over Sheffield United at the City Ground earlier this month.

Ahead of Sunday’s clash, Crossley has revealed that he is hoping to see Forest prevail in this game.

Speaking to Sky Sports about the club’s absence from the top-flight, the former Reds goalkeeper said: “It’s just amazing that it has been so many years.

“Because every year as supporters, as ex-players, it’s a club closest to all of our hearts and it’s been away far too long, far, far too long.

“I can’t believe actually how long it is with the history that the club’s got.

“Not only does Forest need the Premier League but I think the Premier League needs Nottingham Forest as well so fingers crossed Sunday is going to be the day that the club gets back to where it belongs.”

The Verdict

After providing some memorable moments for the club’s supporters during the 20th century, Forest will be looking to write a new chapter in the history books this weekend.

Although the Reds will be under no illusions about the threats that Huddersfield will pose at Wembley, they will be confident in their ability to secure victory in this particular fixture.

Currently able to call upon the services of Djed Spence, James Garner, Brennan Johnson and Joe Worrall, Forest could prove to be too strong for Huddersfield if all of their players step up to the mark on Sunday.

Having produced a heroic display against the Blades last week, Brice Samba may need to be firing on all cylinders again if the Terriers opt to take the game to the Reds.