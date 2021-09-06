Mark Crossley fires warning to Fulham over long-term future of key player following Leeds United and West Ham interest

Former Fulham goalkeeper Mark Crossley has insisted that Marco Silva is going to have to keep the club up at the top of the Championship table if they are to have a chance of keeping hold of Fabio Carvalho.

Carvalho has been one of the best performing players in the Championship so far this campaign with the attacker playing an instrumental role in Fulham’s strong start to the campaign.

The 19-year-old has already managed to register three goals and one assist in his opening five Championship matches. While he also been averaging an impressive 2.4 shots per game and completing 1.4 successful dribbles per 90 minutes as well.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, the attacker’s form saw him emerge on the radar of the likes of Leeds United, Norwich City, West Ham and Porto ahead of the end of the summer window. That suggests that there is going to be plenty of interest in him moving forwards.

Football League World have recently revealed that Fulham are confident that they can agree a new contract with Carvalho. That might go some way to securing his immediate to long-term future if it comes off.

12 of these 25 Fulham facts are fake – Can you identify them

1 of 25 Fulham are London's oldest football club playing professionally – True or false? True False

Speaking to This Is Futbol, Crossley has suggested that Carvalho’s form is going to have a host of Premier League clubs all over him at the moment. While he also insisted that Fulham have to stay at the top of the Championship to ensure they keep hold of him.

He said: “If Marco Silva’s picking him, and he’s playing regularly, such a young lad… I haven’t seen too much of him but what I have seen, Fulham have to stay at the top of the league because Premier League clubs are going to be all over him at this moment in time.”

The verdict

Fulham have not had a talented attacking player burst through into their side with such an endproduct since Ryan Sessegnon, and they found it a major challenge to fend of interest in him and eventually had to sell him to Tottenham Hotspur.

However, Carvalho will be wise to keep in mind that Sessegnon has not really been able to develop his game since his move to Tottenham and in the end he might have been better off remaining with Fulham.

Having said that, Carvalho is likely to be a player full of belief right now and he will be confident that if he were to leave Craven Cottage for a Premier League side then he would be able to make an impact wherever he ends up.

Crossley is right that Fulham’s hopes of keeping the attacker in the long-term depends on whether or not they are able to make it back into the Premier League.

Carvalho himself is going to be crucial in that because he has already emerged as one of their most influential attacking players during their bright start to the campaign.