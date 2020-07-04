Mark Bowen reveals pre-match debate with four-goal man after Reading’s win at Luton

Reading manager Mark Bowen has revealed the conversation he had with striker Yakou Meite prior to the Luton win today, and how he forced the four-goal forward out wide.

Meite wowed fans with a stunning first-half hat-trick in today’s 5-0 win at Luton in the Championship – the striker netted three within 18 minutes to give the Royals a 3-0 lead at half-time.

George Puscas then added the fourth soon after the restart, and Meite found his fourth soon after, completing an emphatic win on the road for Reading.

Speaking to Berkshire Live after the game, Bowen detailed the conversation he had with the Ivorian ahead of today:

“He [Meite] came to see me yesterday and tried to put a case forward for playing as a no.9. He wanted to play as a central striker but I told him you can find more space coming in from the channel.

“After the game he looked at me with a wry smile so I think I won that argument with him!”

Meite started on the right of a 4-2-3-1 formation today, with Puscas playing as the lone striker. The Romanian set-up two of Meite’s goals today, in what looks to be Bowen’s now preferred line-up with Reading.

The verdict

Nobody expected Reading to demolish Luton like they did today. After Luton’s draw at Leeds last time out, many predicted a challenging trip to Kenilworth Road for Reading.

But Reading had the look of a team chasing promotion today, and whilst that dream is almost over, today’s win will give fans and Bowen plenty of optimism heading into the next season.