Reading have confirmed the managerial appointment of Ruben Selles following a lengthy wait.

The Royals have had to sit tight for Selles- who had been awaiting confirmation of approval of his work visa before he could take the reins- though that has since been rectified and they have finally landed their man ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Selles will manage first-team training for the first time today as Reading look to launch an immediate return to the Championship under his tuition.

And, when speaking to the club's official website in the wake of Selles' official arrival this morning, Mark Bowen has detailed just why they opted to elect the former-Southampton boss in the dugout.

What has Mark Bowen said about Reading's Ruben Selles appointment?

“The search for our manager was exhaustive, complex and undeniably challenging," explained Bowen.

"It has taken longer than any of us wished or anticipated but it was imperative that we got the appointment of a new first team manager right. Having jumped this final hurdle, with all the visa documents now fully approved and ratified, I’m so pleased Ruben can now take the reins.

“Ruben is an ambitious man with an insatiable enthusiasm for football, a clear, conscientious and analytical approach to coaching and a determination and hunger to succeed.

"We all have to be aligned on a clear footballing philosophy at this club which can cascade down from the first team through the age groups of our Academy, fully embracing our continued commitment to the development of our young players…and Ruben has proven pedigree in implementing that philosophy.

“So we believe that, in Ruben, we have identified an impressive manager who is the right fit for us and who, importantly, is ready to grasp this opportunity and take on the challenges that lie ahead.

“Those challenges still remain, but we believe the outstanding financial issues which have kept this club under strict embargo are now being resolved, so we will tackle those challenges head on as a football club.

"This has to be the start! This must be the beginning of a project which will see us collectively drive this club forward.

"And that project absolutely has to include our supporters at every turn. Speaking personally, I wholeheartedly appreciate our fans’ patience which I know has been severely tested.

"Now, with Ruben at the helm, we will aim to revitalise this club and propel it along the right path.”

Is Ruben Selles the right man to take Reading forward?

Reading look to have secured a real coup in bringing in the Spaniard amid the peril that are currently facing away from the pitch, which will, as Bowen himself alludes to, provide a real challenge.

But Bowen's admission that Selles can be the man to spearhead Reading's resurgence will only excite supporters, who have had precious little to be positive about as of recent, and have seen many managers before him fail miserably, too.

Selles, with his progressive-minded philosophy, appears exactly the profile of manager that Reading need- a stable and sustainable option.

That can only be a good thing moving forward, and Reading appear in the right managerial hands on a long-term basis if all goes well.