Mark Bowen provides update on Liam Moore’s situation at Reading FC

Liam Moore’s season with Reading last year was far from ideal. The joint longest-serving Royals players spent the second half of last season on loan with Stoke City after having the captain’s armband removed and ended the season with an injury.

Reading were keen to get the player off their books this summer in the hope that it would help with their financial problems, however his knee injury has now put a move in doubt.

Discussing his current situation, head of football operations Mark Bowen told Berkshire Live: “At the moment he is injured. He’s got a really problematic injury with his knee and will be having treatment on it and we don’t know where it will lead. He has got a year left on his contract. It’s a difficult one because he’s not fit and won’t be for a fair while.

“The unfortunate thing is, from his point of view, it couldn’t have come at a worse time for him because he’s coming into the last year of his contract. He needs to get himself fit to play games and try and secure his future, wherever it may be. In the past year or two, the financial situation of the club dictates that he had to try and find a home for that present time.

“Our plans now are to make sure he’s fit, and if and when he is fit and well, I would imagine he will be at Paul’s [Ince] beck and call. He’s not going to be fit, I would suffuse, for a few months. When he is fit, he’s a Reading player still so Paul will have the opportunity to decide whether to play him or not.”

Having been at the club since 2016, Moore has made over 200 appearances for the Royals.

However, the 29-year-old has expressed a desire to leave and as one of the highest earners at the club, both parties will no doubt feel frustrated about the current situation.

The Verdict:

This is a really unfortunate situation for both the player and the club as they are both on the same page about how they want the future to look yet due to Moore’s injury, that’s now unachievable.

It’s clear that Moore has a desire to play elsewhere and with him now entering the final year of his contract, he will be keen to make a move now to ensure he doesn’t risk having to face life as a free agent next summer.

Furthermore, from a financial perspective, a move would benefit the Royals greatly as they try to free up some space on the wage list.

As it stands, there’s nothing that can be done here but it seems clear the former captain doesn’t have a future at the club. Therefore, he will be working hard on his recovery and it’s a situation that may be revisited in January.