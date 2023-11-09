Highlights Reading FC are potentially closing in on a takeover deal, according to Head of Football Operations Mark Bowen.

The club has faced financial difficulties, including failure to pay wages and late payments to HMRC, resulting in points deductions and charges from the EFL.

A takeover should help the Royals to get themselves back on track both on and off the field.

Reading's Head of Football Operations Mark Bowen is confident that a takeover deal is close to being agreed, revealing this information in a club statement.

The Royals are in desperate need of a takeover, with cash flow problems harming the club in recent months.

Their failure to pay wages on time and in full on three occasions last season resulted in a one-point deduction earlier this term - and a further three were deducted after owner Dai Yongge failed to put 125% of the club's wage bill for the month in a designated club account.

Not only has paying wages been an issue in the past - but Dai has also paid HMRC late on a few occasions in recent months.

The EFL charged the Royals for this earlier this month - and a further points deduction could be on the horizon at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

A hefty deduction now would all but consign the Royals to relegation to League Two, which would be catastrophic for a side that were plying their trade in the Championship last season and did well to bring in some gifted players during the summer.

Reading FC - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harlee Dean Birmingham City Permanent Sam Smith Cambridge United Permanent Lewis Wing Wycombe Wanderers Permanent Clinton Mola VfB Stuttgart Permanent Harvey Knibbs Cambridge United Permanent David Button West Brom Permanent Tivonge Rushesha Swansea City Permanent Tyler Binson LAFC Academy Permanent Charlie Savage Man United Permanent Ben Elliott Chelsea Permanent Paul Mukairu FC Copenhagen Loan Dom Ballard Southampton Loan Joel Pereira Free Agent Permanent

The likes of Sheffield Wednesday and West Bromwich Albion also have ownership problems - but the Berkshire side have taken centre stage in recent months with their problems continuing.

Although relegation to the fourth tier would be gutting, many of their supporters are mainly hoping that the club stays alive at this point, with some fearing the possibility of administration.

Who has been linked with a takeover of Reading FC?

A takeover would prevent the possibility of administration in the short term - and plenty of parties have been linked.

William Storey, a US investment firm and Gymshark were all reported to be interested, along with Genevra Associates and Mike Ashley.

But at this stage, it's unclear who is currently in the lead to take control of the Berkshire outfit.

It certainly isn't Storey, who pulled out despite previously claiming that he was in pole position to buy the club.

What did Mark Bowen say about a potential Reading FC takeover?

Although he is restricted in what he can say, Bowen has claimed that a takeover deal is potentially close to being agreed.

He said: "We are in constant discussion, negotiation and engagement with an encouraging number of individuals who we believe are all capable of making viable takeover bids.

Reading FC's top-10 best ever managers (Ranked)

"The nature of these negotiations, the structure of these potential bids and the identity of these individuals plainly has to remain private for legal reasons and for the benefit of the successful sale of the club.

"It is also very difficult to speculate on the timescales involved, but I am very positive that this process is now nearing a much-needed conclusion."

Do Reading FC need a quick takeover or the right takeover?

The Royals need both.

It's unclear whether Dai will have the funds to pay both HMRC and the wages this month and if he doesn't, the League One side will be in more hot water.

The Dai era needs to end as quickly as possible - but another bad owner could kill off the club for good.

What they need now is someone who can come in, provide stability and raise the morale of the fanbase.

Results on the pitch may take time to improve but if good things are happening off the pitch, that will be a real positive for supporters.

Fans want their club back and with the right owner in place, they will get it back.