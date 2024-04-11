Highlights Mark Bosnich believes Coventry City could end Erik ten Hag's Manchester United reign with an FA Cup upset at Wembley.

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Mark Bosnich has warned Erik ten Hag that he will be sacked if his side loses to Coventry City in the FA Cup semi-final.

The Sky Blues will meet the 12-time FA Cup winners at Wembley on the 21st April, and Bosnich, who had two spells at Old Trafford between 1990-91 and 1999-2001, is adamant that Coventry could get the Dutch manager sacked after less than two years at United.

Coventry will be going into the game with little to no pressure on them, whilst United know they simply have to win as they're playing against a Championship side.

Ten Hag's side being under so much pressure could benefit Mark Robins' side and they'll be looking to cause a major upset at Wembley.

United are out of the Champions League and aren't in the Premier League title race, so the FA Cup represents their only chance of silverware. This means that if the Red Devils fail to win the cup, ten Hag's job will be under serious pressure.

Having played for the Red Devils during the Sir Alex Ferguson era, Australian international goalkeeper Bosnich knows all about the pressures of representing Manchester United and the expectations that go with it.

At the beginning of the season, the club set out to win every trophy, so if ten Hag's side failed to lift the FA Cup, it would mean the campaign has been a huge failure.

With this in mind, Bosnich believes that the club's current boss can't afford to be knocked out of the cup by Coventry.

Via FastestPayoutOnlineCasino.com, he said: "If they lose to Coventry, then I can see Ten Hag being sacked. If they get to the final and have a heavy defeat, then I can also see him being sacked.

"Winning the FA Cup could save Erik ten Hag’s job, and they should take care of Coventry City quite easily, which could see them play Manchester City in the final.

"They won’t be able to catch Aston Villa or Tottenham for a Champions League spot in the Premier League table but if they put in good performances and win the FA Cup, he will be safe."

Bosnich is a former Manchester United teammate of Sky Blues' boss Mark Robins, and the Australian goalkeeper believes it would be ironic if a loss against Robins' side was to cost ten Hag his job.

"If United lose to Coventry then I think that will be it for Ten Hag in the job," said Bosnich.

"It’s quite ironic that it could come against Mark Robins' team, who might well have saved Fergie’s job all those years ago in the FA Cup run on the way to beating Palace."

Being underdogs won't phase Mark Robins and his side

Coventry City are the last Championship side still in the FA Cup, but that's something to relish rather than be concerned about.

The Sky Blues were always likely to be underdogs no matter who they met at this stage of the tournament, and Coventry supporters will be delighted that they avoided treble winners Manchester City.

Coventry City's run to the FA Cup semi-final Date Result Round Venue 06/01/2024 Coventry 6-2 Oxford United Third Round CBS Arena 26/01/2024 Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Coventry Fourth Round Hillsborough 06/02/2024 Coventry 4-1 Sheffield Wednesday Fourth Round Replay CBS Arena 26/02/2024 Coventry 5-0 Maidstone United Fifth Round CBS Arena 16/03/2024 Wolves 2-3 Coventry Quarter-final Molineux

United have been shaky at times this season, and Mark Robins should be confident that they can get at them and cause them problems.

With all the pressure on the Red Devils, Coventry will be looking to force them into mistakes and make them uncomfortable and there's no doubt that the Sky Blues will be well up for the occasion.

It's going to be a memorable day for the Sky Blue army, and Coventry will be looking to pull off a famous victory and potentially put the final nail in the coffin for Erik ten Hag.