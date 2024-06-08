Highlights Dom Jefferies staying at Priestfield would be a huge boost for Bonner and the Gills faithful.

Conor Masterson could step up as a defensive leader, providing guidance to a young back line.

An in-form Jonny Williams could bring out the best in the Gills attack, adding creativity and goals.

The summer has started very positively for new Gillingham manager Mark Bonner, with the newly-appointed boss already making a pair of crucial signings in the form of striker Elliott Nevitt and midfielder Armani Little. It's likely more new faces will follow, too.

But while Bonner is looking to enhance his playing squad at Priestfield, there are three other potential developments that would leave him feeling even more positive in the early part of the upcoming 2024/25 League Two season.

Dom Jefferies extends his stay at Priestfield

It's generally expected that Dom Jefferies could soon be heading out of the Priestfield exit door. The all-action midfielder has been one of the club's standout performers in recent seasons, but his contract at Priestfield is set to expire this summer and there's likely to be no shortage of potential suitors for the 22-year-old Welshman – with Millwall one side keen.

However, the changing of the guard at Gillingham, including the arrival of new boss Bonner, may persuade Jefferies to stick around and be a part of a potential promotion campaign at Priestfield.

A frustrating season saw him miss as many games as he played for the Gills in 2023/24, and it's not hard to imagine how a fully-fit Jefferies might thrive under the positive counter-attacking approach Bonner is known for.

Dom Jefferies: Season 2023/24 stats Starts 20 Substitute appearances 2 Games missed through injury 22 Minutes per game 77 Goals 1 Shots per game 1.1 Assists 1 Big chances created 4 Yellow cards 2 Red cards 0 Stats via Sofascore and Transfermarkt

A midfield that included Jefferies – on either flank, or through the middle – would provide drive and industry between both boxes, and with the expectation that he's set to leave, the news of him staying would be greeted like a new signing by the Priestfield faithful. It would also be a huge vote of confidence in Bonner, and his Gills teammates.

A bigger club with a bigger contract in a higher division may tempt him off to pastures new. But if he opted to stay, that would be a huge win for the Kent club.

Conor Masterson takes more of a leadership role

Gillingham's back line has featured a host of young defenders, led by the steadying influence of Max Ehmer. But with Ehmer now 32 and approaching the veteran stage of his career, there may be times during the coming season when the German-born centre half needs to be rested. That will require another defender to take up the mantle of the team's defensive leader.

The man best placed to take on the role is Conor Masterson. The 25-year-old former Liverpool prospect now has more than 100 league appearances under his belt, and is firmly established as a crucial member of the Gills' back line.

Depending on how Bonner plans to set his team up, he may even consider Masterson as a potential team captain ahead of the new season. But even if he doesn't bestow the Irishman with the armband this season, Masterson has the chance to step up and establish himself as one of the team's crucial senior pros in what could be a big season for him, and the football club, in 2024/25.

If he can do that, it'll give Bonner another leader on the pitch, which should stand the team in good stead during the tricky winter months when the games, injuries and suspensions come thick and fast.

Jonny Williams hits form

When he arrived at Priestfield, much was expected of former Welsh international Jonny Williams. And, while he showed flashes of the sort of creativity that led Neil Harris to sign him at the start of last season, Gillingham's issues in attack under both Harris and his successor Stephen Clemence meant that we still haven't yet seen the best of him in a Gillingham shirt.

Now, with a new manager at the helm, there's an opportunity for Williams to become a pivotal figure in the Gills side, with a potential role for him "in the hole" behind a front two looking like the option that will bring the best out of him as he looks to help the team to better performances in 2024/25.

An in-form Williams providing the bullets for a front two of Elliott Nevitt and Josh Andrews would be like having a new signing in the Gills' attack. And, with two strong, mobile strikers in front of him, the potential for more assists, and maybe even a goal or two, would appear to be much higher this season than last, when a misfiring front line meant that goals were hard to come by.

On paper at least, things would appear to be geared much more to Williams' creative play than we saw last season. But we won't know for sure until the season gets underway.