Gillingham have given their strikeforce a complete overhaul over the summer, but new boss Mark Bonner has hinted that the Kent club might not be finished just yet.

The Gills hit the ground running in the off-season as they swiftly secured the signature of Crewe hitman Elliott Nevitt and AFC Wimbledon midfielder Armani Little.

The Kent club then followed up those signings with the additions of Accrington Stanley's goalscoring wide man Jack Nolan and former Huddersfield Town winger Aaron Rowe, then added two more strikers in the form of prolific non-league hitman Marcus Wyllie and, most recently, Peterborough United loanee Jacob Wakeling.

Gillingham’s transfer window hailed by EFL blogger

Gillingham’s summer business has made the rest of League Two sit up and take notice, and EFL blogger and data analyst Tom Williams rated the Kent club’s summer window as the second best in the division.

That assessment has also been reflected in the general feeling of the Gills fanbase, who seem to be heading towards the first game of the season with a genuine feeling of optimism that the team can make a real run at promotion to League One.

Gillingham owner holds the key to further signings

Gillingham's impressive summer recruitment means the side will head into the new campaign with a very different set of options up front. But while Bonner has praised the diversity of options available to him up front this season, he hinted that there could still be more to come.

When asked whether his forward line was "complete" ahead of the new season, Bonner replied with a grin: “That’s up to the owner,” as quoted by Kent Online.

While the comment was delivered with a smile and a chuckle, it didn’t state that the club had finished its summer transfer business, and hinted that there could still be a deal to be done before the end of the summer transfer window.

One man who has been linked with a return to Gillingham is former Gills hero Bradley Dack, who is looking for his next club following his release from Sunderland earlier this summer. Bonner has admitted that he has had a conversation with Dack, but that it was just one of a number of conversations he’s had with players this summer.

It suggests that, while there may or may not be interest in signing Dack, there may be other targets on the club’s radar, too.

Gillingham FC: Summer signings 2024/25 Player Position Former club Deal Elliott Nevitt Striker Crewe Alexandra Permanent Armani Little Midfielder AFC Wimbledon Permanent Jack Nolan Winger Accrington Stanley Permanent Aaron Rowe Winger Huddersfield Town Permanent Marcus Wyllie Striker Enfield Town Permanent Jacob Wakeling Striker Peterborough United Season-long loan

Pre-season injuries may convince Gillingham to add another striker

If the club’s brass were on the fence over whether to make a move for another forward, the injuries sustained by Nevitt and Josh Andrews during pre-season may convince them to take that step.

Both Andrews and Nevitt were battling for a starting spot in Bonner’s Gills line-up against Carlisle this weekend. But with both men injured, and with no confirmed dates for their respective returns, club owner Brad Galinson may be persuaded to loosen the purse strings to bring another senior striker to the club.

The Gills’ first-choice starting XI looks capable of firing the Kent club into promotion contention. The addition of another quality frontman could help give Bonner more squad depth in the area of the team where Gillingham failed last season.

Bonner happy with “variety and flexibility” of attacking options

But, if the club opts to go with what it already has, Bonner is happy with the qualities he has at his disposal when everybody is fit.

"I think we've got different types, which is important," he told the club's official website after the Woking game.

"In Marcus and in Jacob we've got a very different type of striker to Elliot and Josh. So there's very different types there, and they give you a way of playing if they play together.

"You could put very different pairs together, and you can have one of each type, or they play on their own and whichever one plays gives you a different style, as well. So it gives us nice variety and flexibility in the team, which is really important over a 46-game season."