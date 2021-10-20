Mark Bonner responds to ‘hard to take’ Sheffield Wednesday equaliser

Cambridge have adapted to life in League One rather well so far, picking up three wins and six draws in their first 12 games to take them to 16th.

Last night they faced a strong Sheffield Wednesday side and despite another point, the U’s boss Mark Bonner told the club on their YouTube (via the Examiner Live) that their equaliser was a ‘hard one to take.’

Going into the game, the Owls had not lost in their last two league fixtures and boss Darren Moore would no doubt liked to have seen his team snatch another win in their bid to get into the play-off places.

However, it was not to be on the night, as George Williams gave his side an early lead. The Owls toiled and eventually found an equaliser through Fisayo Dele-Bashiru though to extend their unbeaten run to three games.

Even though Cambridge also find themselves sitting in a fairly comfortable spot in the league table, the club’s boss Mark Bonner told the club’s official media platforms (via the Examiner Live) that he felt the goal to level matters was a ‘hard one to take’ due to the timing of it and how well his side were doing at that point. He said: “I am delighted with the point.

“We would have taken that before the game, I’m sure. The timing of the goal makes it a hard one to take because we are in a good position and defending well. Actually, at the time of the goal, we had good control of the game.

“It is a very, very basic phase that we have to defend and we had defended it brilliantly all night. But they scored and they have got firepower and quality on the pitch and on the bench to bring on. They are a strong side that we defended brilliantly against tonight.”

Bonner then took some positives from the point despite how late on the goal came in the game. They may not have taken all three points on the night but Cambridge proved they could cut it with the bigger sides in League One regardless of the result – and they’ll be hoping to continue it against Shrewsbury in their next fixture.

The Verdict

Mark Bonner should be pleased with his side and their progress so far in League One.

They have taken to the league well and although they will no doubt be disappointed with a point against Sheffield Wednesday, the performance and draw shows just how much the club have come on over the course of the last two seasons.

It was a closely-fought contest and the two sides will each be happy to come away with something. Cambridge’s attentions now turn to Shrewsbury, where they will no doubt fancy themselves to get back to winning ways.