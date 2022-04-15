Mark Bonner makes Wigan Athletic claim ahead of Cambridge United fixture

Wigan Athletic have stormed to the top of the League One table this season under Leam Richardson and ahead of the Latics going head to head with Cambridge this weekend, boss Mark Bonner has admitted to Cambridge Independent that he feels it is a case of ‘when’ and not ‘if’ the club win the title this year.

Wigan have struggled in recent years, with the club entering administration and dropping like a stone down the EFL pyramid. They were relegated from the Championship and then looked on course to fall out of the third tier too, only for Richardson to steer the club to safety.

Having now found new owners and been rejuvenated, they have powered towards the other end of the division this year instead. They’ve been sat comfortably in the automatic promotion spots for most of the season and are now leading the pack in first place.

With the campaign very nearly at its end too, Cambridge boss Mark Bonner – who will line up against the Latics this weekend – has admitted to Cambridge Independent that he feels Wigan will certainly win the league.

He said: “The consistency of their results is great, they are unbeaten in nine. There is no doubt they are on for the title. They are charging towards it, and it’s more a case of when they seal that, rather than if they seal it.

The Verdict

Wigan have certainly been bang on the money this season when it comes to performances and results and if they don’t end up winning the entire league, they will most certainly be promoted back into the Championship.

The Latics have managed to see off most comers this campaign and have completely turned it around since last season – and if they can continue to build on this momentum next season, then they could even do some damage in the second tier as well.

Leam Richardson has to be commended for the job he has done, as does the squad he has compiled. So too do their new owners, for coming into the DW Stadium, saving them when they were on the brink of dropping down to the fourth tier and steering them back on an upwards trajectory.

Bonner then is right with his claims – they don’t look likely to fall out of the top two between now and the end of the season and if they can just win their next two games, then it could be sooner rather than later that they are announced as champions.