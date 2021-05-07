Mark Bonner faces these Cambridge dilemmas ahead of this weekend’s crunch clash with Grimsby

Cambridge United’s season is on the line as we head into the final fixtures of the League Two campaign.

They’re still second in the table but two defeats on the bounce has opened the door for Bolton and Morecambe, who could pinch the final two automatic promotion places if Mark Bonner’s side slip up against Grimsby Town on Saturday.

Grimsby have already been relegated, meaning tomorrow’s game will be their last in the EFL until they secure promotion back to League Two in the future.

That said, they beat in-form Port Vale last weekend and Bonner will not want to take any chances with so much riding on Saturday’s clash at the Abbey.

The Cambridge boss will want to do all he can to ensure his side is best prepared to take all three points against Grimsby and with that in mind, we’ve highlighted the dilemmas facing him ahead of that crunch match…

Whether to make wholesale changes to his back four

The 5-4 defeat to Harrogate Town at the end of April was not pretty and saw the U’s squander a chance to confirm their promotion to League One.

Bonner hooked both Jack Iredale and Declan Drysdale at the break against the Yorkshire club, replacing them with Harrison Dunk and Jubril Okedina ahead of the second half.

Cambridge conceded just once more after the break in that game and scored twice, so the manager will likely be weighing up whether it’s best to stick with the starting back four or opt for the one that finished the game.

Whether to play slightly more conservatively in response to Harrogate defeat

Only Oldham Athletic have scored more League Two goals this season than Cambridge, who have bagged 70 in their 45 games this term.

Bonner’s men have gone into every game looking to play on the front foot and ultimately that proved costly against Harrogate, as they found themselves 4-2 down after 32 minutes.

Changing his ideology now would be a bold move but the U’s boss may just feel that his side need to play slightly more conservatively.

That said, they are playing bottom-of-the-table Grimsby, who have the second-worst defensive record in the division this term, so trying to blow them away may be the best way to approach things.