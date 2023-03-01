Mark Ashton’s latest claim should raise Ipswich Town concerns not ease them after Bristol City fallout: Opinion

The race for automatic promotion in League One is tight as we head into the business end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Sheffield Wednesday have opened up a three-point gap over second-placed Plymouth Argyle at the top of the table while Ipswich Town are five points behind the Pilgrims in third.

Bolton Wanderers, Barnsley, and Derby County are all hot at Ipswich’s heels as they look to secure a confirmed route back to the Championship this season.

The Tractor Boys were one of the favourites for a top-two place before the start of the season and in most places, they remain shorter odds than Plymouth to win automatic promotion.

That is in no small part due to the spending spree that Mark Ashton has been on since he arrived as the new CEO after the takeover in the spring of 2021.

Ipswich have done some phenomenal business in that time, building Kieran McKenna one of the most talented squads in the division, but his recent claims about the club’s spending should raise concerns rather than ease them.

In an interview with former player Matt Holland, Ashton spoke about trying to build for the future and ensure sustainability by building a team that could stay in the Championship if they get there.

He added: “I think we are probably the only team in League One who will pay the level of transfer fees that we’ve paid. That adds a level of pressure, but it allows us to be more selective in the type of player that we want to bring in to the football club.”

While it may excite some supporters to hear Ashton boast about being the biggest spenders in the division, it should be a bit of a concern given how things panned out for him at former club Bristol City.

He did a lot of good work at the club, particularly on the commercial side, but the Robins’ recent financial issues have been well-documented while Nigel Pearson and co. are still trying to sort out the unsustainable wage bill that was leftover from the Ashton era. Dealing with that has limited the progress that the South West club has been able to make in recent years.

He has talked about aiming for sustainability but his approach to transfers has been even more scattergun at Portman Road – you only have to look at the numbers of players coming in and out in recent windows as evidence for that. There have undoubtedly been some fantastic deals done but there have been plenty of swings and misses as well.

Investment in the squad is no bad thing and supporters are right to be excited about the young talents signed and promising manager in place to coach them but Ashton has said himself that success has to be built and not bought so boasting about paying more than any other club in the division is a concern – particularly given the fallout that is still being felt in Bs3.