Ipswich Town

‘Mark Ashton, work your magic’ – These Ipswich fans react to transfer update regarding 26-year-old

After what must have been the busiest summer transfer window of all-time at the club, things are expected to be less hectic at Ipswich Town this month.

Under Paul Cook’s management, the Tractor Boys had a whole load of upheaval in the summer months, signing 19 players and getting rid of at least 20 in a huge squad makeover.

Cook paid the price for poor results by losing his job though and now Kieran McKenna is the man who needs to put things right after taking charge in late December.

The Northern Irishman may be able to bring a few players in but the focus right now is on keeping one particular player on a long-term basis in Christian Walton.

The Brighton goalkeeper is set to be recalled by the Seagulls next week, but Ipswich want to sign him on a permanent basis this month with his contract expiring in the summer, per the EADT.

Walton has become the first-choice over Vaclav Hladky in recent months and it appears that the Suffolk side are desperate to tie him down to a full-time contract.

Ipswich fans have been reacting to the news that Walton is wanted on a permanent basis – here is what they are saying on social media.


