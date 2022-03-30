Mark Ashton sends warning as Ipswich, Tyreece Simpson contract issue detailed

Ipswich Town chief executive Mark Ashton has warned that the club “will not be agent led” in relation to the ongoing situation concerning Tyreece Simpson’s contract.

The 20-year-old’s deal is set to expire in the summer and though the Tractor Boys do have the option on a one-year extension, he was recalled from an impressive loan spell at Swindon Town to give the chance to resolve his future.

Speaking a the Ipswich Fan Forum this week (via EADT), manager Kieran McKenna has revealed that discussions between the club and Simpson’s representatives didn’t progress as was hoped after he was recalled in January.

McKenna added: “Hopefully we can find something each party is happy with and Tyreece can continue his development.”

Ashton took a more bullish approach, however, and used the situation to send a message to both Simpson’s representatives and anyone else the club may deal with in future.

He said: “It’s wrong of me to talk about any individual contract, but what I will say is I will fight tooth and nail for this football club. This football club won’t be agent led. It doesn’t work for me or this ownership group.

“Ipswich Town will decide what’s best. Our job is to protect this football club. If we don’t show strength at times then our football club will get walked all over. Nothing’s ever personal – it’s business. We try and do it in the right way.”

Simpson had scored 11 times and added three assists in 30 games for Swindon before his season-long loan was cut short.

The 20-year-old is a product of the Ipswich academy and made his debut for the club in the EFL Trophy in 2019/20 – going on to make seven appearances for the club in total.

The Verdict

It appears the Simpson contract situation remains an unsolved issue for Ipswich.

They do, of course, have the luxury of a one-year extension and that strengthens their position in negotiations with the young forward.

Ashton is not mincing his words here, however, and seems to be sending a message to Simpson’s representatives that the club won’t be held to ransom by them.

It’s a bold tactic and only time will tell whether it pays off.