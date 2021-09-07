Mark Ashton reveals the Ipswich Town ‘tipping point’ in the summer transfer window

Ipswich Town CEO Mark Ashton has revealed the signings of Conor Chaplin and George Edmundson in late July were a game-changer for the League One side in terms of the players they were able to attract, speaking in an interview with the East Anglian Daily Times.

24-year-old Chaplin’s arrival was arguably the biggest surprise of the 19 signings the Tractor Boys made in the summer, after seeing the forward make 34 Championship appearances last term for a Barnsley side that were three games away from the Premier League following their meteoric rise under Valerien Ismael.

He arrived from Oakwell for an undisclosed fee, with Edmundson joining up with Paul Cook’s side on the same day after doing reasonably well in the second tier with Derby County in the second half of last season and helping the Rams to stay afloat in the league.

More top-quality players were to follow the pair through the door at Portman Road in the next month, with Sone Aluko, Kyle Edwards and Tom Carroll arriving from Reading, West Bromwich Albion and Queens Park Rangers respectively after the expiration of their previous contracts and left-back Hayden Coulson coming in on a season-long loan deal from Middlesbrough.

They weren’t done just yet either. Bersant Celina, who was a fan favourite in Suffolk in a previous loan spell during the 2017/18 campaign, joined on loan having plied his trade in the French top division with Dijon last term – and Middlesbrough’s Sam Morsy capped off what was a remarkable window for the third-tier side after their major rebuild.

The latter had made 31 league appearances for Neil Warnock’s side last season, so to recruit him on a permanent deal on deadline was a coup and CEO Mark Ashton cited the signings of Chaplin and Edmundson as a vital moment in the summer window.

“When you’re asking players to step down that (the signings of Chaplin and Edmundson) is absolutely key,” Ashton said to the East Anglian Daily Times.

“I think the day we signed George Edmundson and Conor Chaplin (July 27) was a tipping point because there were Championship clubs, big Championship clubs, in for those two.

“I got a couple of calls from Championship CEOs saying ‘that’s really smart business, good players, good age, good value, can’t believe you’ve got them to come to League One’.

“So I think once we got to that tipping point that helped me. Because we still had to convince your Bersants and your Morsys. There has to be a plan for them to join. They have to understand what you’re trying to do and what part they are going to play in that.

“If they are an isolated part, and they haven’t seen others drop down to do it, then they won’t.

“So, yeah, it helped getting good quality players in fairly early.”

The Verdict:

Just from looking at the chronology of their transfer activity, you can clearly see the signings of Chaplin and Edmundson were the catalyst for an excellent final month of the transfer window with the players they managed to recruit.

Kyle Edwards had trials at Championship clubs Reading and AFC Bournemouth before his move to Portman Road, with Tom Carroll training at Derby County and Sam Morsy continuing to be an important part of Neil Warnock’s first-team plans at the Riverside Stadium up until his departure.

If things work out well at Portman Road this summer due to the sheer quality of players they have, these signings may just have been crucial to their long-term future, with many of the players they managed to bring in capable of playing second-tier football every week without a doubt.

Not only did they manage to bring in these players, but they were also able to offload the vast majority of the players they wanted to in just a matter of months, full utilised the loan market and recruited several of their signings on free transfers.

This will help to minimise their wage bill and may mitigate the financial impacts of not going up if they are unable to reach the Championship this season, especially after a poor start to 2021/22. There are 41 league games left to go this in this campaign though, so there’s plenty of time to turn things around.