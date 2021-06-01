Mark Ashton reveals Ipswich Town transfer plans in first comments since becoming CEO

New Ipswich Town CEO Mark Ashton has confirmed that dealings are underway to bring new players into the Tractor Boys squad ahead of pre-season.

Following the April takeover of American consortium Gamechanger 20, led by Phoenix Rising owner Brett Johnson and partners, an experienced domestic boardroom was put together to lead the Suffolk outfit into their next chapter.

Former West Bromwich Albion CEO Mike O’Leary was immediately named as the new chairman of the club but they’d have to wait a little longer to get the man they wanted as CEO at Portman Road.

That man being Mark Ashton, who had been at Bristol City for over five years and had overseen the redevelopment of Ashton Gate, a new training ground for the Robins and big transfer fees changing hands both incoming and outgoing of the club.

But it was announced in April that Ashton would be joining Ipswich for a new challenge, with Johnson revealing that he’s known Ashton for years and always had him in mind to come in for the role.

Today was Ashton’s first official day on the job and he’s already getting to work along with Cook to bring new players in through the door, and there’s an expectation that the pair will be very busy as part of a huge summer rebuild.

Can you name the Ipswich Town player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16 2020/21 Flynn Downes Andre Dozzell Myles Kenlock Gwion Edwards

“Paul is very clear on who he wants to bring in on the player front and we are very much in the market to get people in,” Ashton revealed, per Ipswich’s official website.

“I will lead that process with Paul and hopefully, over the next few weeks, we will start to see some new faces arriving at Portman Road.”

The Verdict

Ashton drew a lot of ire from Bristol City fans towards the end of his tenure at the Robins – mainly because they believed he was the reason for some poor incoming transfer activity and the failure of Dean Holden as head coach.

But the mood is a lot more upbeat at Portman Road and there is massive excitement for not only the new owners putting their team together, but also for who is going to come through the door player wise.

Next season will be the third in a row that Ipswich will spend in League One and fans will not want to be there for any longer – they and the American owners have aspirations of being a Premier League club once again but good business needs to be done in the next month or so to help them first get back to the Championship.