Mark Ashton offers insight into Ipswich Town finances following summer spending spree

Ipswich Town CEO Mark Ashton has spoken out explaining that the club have not breached any financial regulations in acquiring 19 new players in the summer transfer window.

Ashton was keen to point out the club’s long term planning in an interview with the East Anglian Daily Times.

He said: “We understand, if we got promoted, what the transition looks like. That’s no problem.

“I’ve sat under Profit and Sustainability for the last how many years – we understand that and we understand Salary Cost Management Protocol (SCMP).

“If we were in breach of the SCMP rules the league would not let us register the players. They would not be on the pitch.

“We are always looking two to three years ahead.

“So when I sit down with my board we say ‘if we sign a player here, this is the consequence on this year, this is the consequence on next year, this is the consequence if we get into the Championship’. We plan that through.”

Despite the new faces flooding through the doors at Portman Road, Ashton believes that the club have come close to merely using the resources made available to them through player outgoings to reinvest in the squad this summer.

Flynn Downes and Andre Dozzell were the most high profile departures in earning moves to Championship clubs.

He continued: “On transfer fees we will be roughly net. And that’s on the guaranteed money, not on the add-ons for games, promotions, sell-ons etc.”

Like it or not the Tractor Boys have put together a mouth-wateringly strong squad for League One level with a seemingly promotion or failure mentality. After a tricky start it will be interesting to see if Paul Cook can turn their fortunes around in the coming weeks.

The Verdict

In terms of transfer fees there is a case to say that Ashton is correct that their net spend is relatively small.

However, with 12 of the 19 players joining for higher levels than the third tier of English football the wage bill must have increased substantially with seven of their outgoings stepping down to League Two.

Town play host to newly promoted Bolton Wanderers on Saturday in pursuit of their first league win, as the pressure intensifies Paul Cook needs to find the right formula sooner rather than later with his position in the dugout definitely an attractive proposition for circling out of work managers.