Mark Ashton makes Ipswich Town transfer promise ahead of January window

New Ipswich Town head coach Kieran McKenna will be backed accordingly in the upcoming January transfer window, according to CEO Mark Ashton.

The former Manchester United first-team coach has officially arrived at Portman Road to fill the job vacated by Paul Cook, who only lasted nine months at the Suffolk side.

Cook oversaw a major squad overhaul in the summer after vowing to become the ‘demolition man’ – and that’s exactly what he was as he signed 19 new players and let more than 20 depart the Tractor Boys.

So far it hasn’t worked out as intended, with Ipswich sitting in mid-table in League One and eliminated from the FA Cup by fourth tier side Barrow as the new squad have struggled to properly gel.

There was intrigue amongst fans as to whether McKenna would have to work with what he has in January or if he will be given the funds to strengthen – and Ashton has the answer to all those questions.

“From my perspective I’m hoping it’s not as busy as the summer, that’s for sure,” Ashton said, per the EADT.

“Kieran will be backed, he will be supported.

“We’re already starting to talk about the shape of the squad now and the shape of the squad moving forwards.

“We’ll continue those discussions in the next few days,

“But, yes, I fully anticipate that we will be active in the January window.”

The Verdict

It looks like there will be more upheaval at Portman Road in the coming weeks as McKenna looks to push his new side up the table.

On paper, Ipswich have one of the best squads looking at individual players in the entire league – but they haven’t really been working as a team for the most part.

That is something that could potentially be coached into them by McKenna and if he can get them firing then there may not be a need for sweeping changes.

But at least one or two fresh faces would be welcomed by fans and it wouldn’t be a shock to see McKenna look towards Old Trafford for some potential help in terms of loan players.