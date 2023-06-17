Ipswich Town CEO Mark Ashton has warned that the Championship "will be difficult" for the newly-promoted side in 2023/24.

He has emphasised the importance of staying together "behind the scenes", "as a fanbase and as a key bunch of stakeholders".

Town finished second in League One last season, losing out on the title to Plymouth Argyle on the final day, to end their four-year spell in the third tier and secure their place in the Championship next term.

Such is the hype surrounding the Suffolk club's rise and the size of the budget that they're expected to have to spend this summer that Kieran McKenna's side are among the early favourites to win promotion in what is a very strong field.

With Sheffield Wednesday promoted alongside Ipswich and Leeds United, Leicester City and Southampton relegated from the Premier League, the 2023/24 Championship campaign could be one of the most exciting and competitive for some time.

Mark Ashton's Championship prediction

Ipswich dominated a large percentage of their games in League One last season but Ashton has warned that the Championship will pose a very different test.

The Suffolk club have agreed a new long-term deal with McKenna, who had been linked with other EFL clubs, and their CEO was firm with club media about what to expect in 2023/24.

He said: "Whilst there will be ups and downs, and the Championship will be a different set of problems or challenges to face next season, the importance of staying together behind the scenes, the importance of staying together as a fanbase and a key bunch of stakeholders are going to be absolutely vital.

"I've spent the majority of my career in this division, it will be difficult but I think we have the right man, the right backroom staff, the right infrastructure to take the football club forward."

How will Ipswich get on in the Championship?

While staying up is the natural main target for newly-promoted sides, Ipswich are likely to set their sights much higher in their first season back in the Championship.

They'll be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Sunderland, who reached the play-offs as they looked to make it back-to-back promotions and reach the Premier League.

Right now, the Town squad doesn't look like one that will finish in the top six in what is set to be a competitive third tier but the transfer window will surely change that.

We can expect Ipswich to be very busy as they look to give McKenna the tools he needs to make an impact next season.