Ipswich Town CEO Mark Ashton has promised that new signings will start to arrive at Portman Road "over the next two, three, four weeks" as they prepare for life in the Championship.

Ashton is under no illusions of how tough of a challenge the second tier will be for Town but has been working with his team to ensure the club moves "quickly onto next season because it will hit us like a thunderbolt".

Ipswich summer plans

Ipswich won promotion back to the Championship courtesy of a second-place finish in League One in 2022/23 and are expected to have a busy summer as they look to give Kieran McKenna the tools he needs to compete next term.

The Tractor Boys were big spenders in the third tier and they're expected to splash the cash again this summer despite a quiet start to window.

It seems their first priority was making the appropriate changes to the current playing squad, with a number of senior players released and others offered new deals. and handing McKenna a new long-term deal.

With those tasks done, the focus can now shift to recruitment and Ashton has promised that there will be some new arrivals at Portman Road soon.

Ipswich summer signings

Speaking to club media, he said: "Rightly so, Kieran and his staff have had a bit of time off - they've been in contact. But myself and my staff, no days off and that includes weekends. We are in, we are working. We've had our time, we've celebrated last season. That was great, we'll never forget it but we have to move quickly onto next season because it will hit us like a thunderbolt.

"We have to be ready, we have to be prepared. We've tidied up, we've released some players, we've tied down players on new contracts, we've now tied down probably the most important person on a new long-term contract, and over the next two, three, four weeks you'll start to see players come into the football club in a very coordinated and organised manner.

"I think we're in strong shape but we have to focus now on moving forward."

Ipswich transfer targets

The past few transfer windows have been exciting periods for Ipswich and it looks as though this summer is set to be no different.

Among the targets linked with a move to Town already are Everton striker Ellis Simms, Crystal Palace winger Jes Rak-Sakyi, Peterborough United midfielder Jack Taylor, and Blackpool forward Jerry Yates - all of whom would be brilliant additions to McKenna's squad.